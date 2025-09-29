Have You Used Generative AI to Represent Yourself in Court Filings? Tell Me Your Story

I know many nonlawyers are using generative AI to represent themselves in litigation. Some of them I learn about because courts spot hallucinated citations in their filings; but I expect that many others are much more careful, and that some may have actually been relatively successful. I doubt that generative AI is good enough right now to match a competent trained lawyer's written work all by itself. But for many self-represented litigants, the question is how AI—with the litigant's checking and editing—compares to just their own untrained selves, not how AI compares to a competent but unaffordable lawyer.

I'd like to learn more about this; if you or someone you know has litigated as a layperson with AI help, I'd love to hear the details. (If I write about it, I will not publish your name or other identifying details, unless you want me to.) What did you find the AI did well? What did you find it did badly? What did you do to try to improve the AI drafts, and do you think that worked out well? I'd like to know all this whether you won or lost.

Please e-mail me at volokh at stanford.edu if you have something you'd like to pass along. Thanks!