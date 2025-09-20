David Kopel Makes the Oxford English Dictionary Examples

From the usage examples for the word Hitlerist; the quote is from David's post Data on Mass Murder by Government in the 20th Century:

Although the party had explicitly Stalinist and Hitlerist roots, the deaths are not assigned to either ideology.

Newstex Blogs: Volokh Conspiracy (Nexis) 9 November

Big time! Reason also makes it with an example of "puppycide" (in an article by Radley Balko):

When the speaker mentions that the government also slaughtered two dogs during the siege, eyes light up, the indifferent get angry, and skeptics come around. Puppycide, apparently, goes too far.

Reason Magazine

Just to be clear, these weren't the first examples; puppycide, for instance, goes back to 1865.