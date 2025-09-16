Campus Violence and Threats Against Jewish Students Since October 7, Part II

Yesterday, I provide a list of physical assaults (in technical legal terms, batteries) on Jewish individuals on or near college campuses since 10/7. This post follows up with a list of threats, harassment and intimidation directed at Jews. As in Part I, this is not a complete list, but only a list of incidents which are both publicly reported and that I was able to find; the degree of seriousness varies, but I list them in chronological order; and I have deleted sources for ease of reading, but I can provide citations to those interested.

Part II. Threats, Harassment, and Intimidation

This section compiles documented incidents of threats, intimidation, and harassment targeting Jewish students or institutions on U.S. campuses. This list excludes general threatening or violent sentiment not specifically aimed at Jewish students, such as "globalize the intifada."

Oct. 2023 – Cornell University (Ithaca, NY):

A student posted violent threats online to shoot, rape, and murder Jewish students and to attack a kosher dining hall. He was arrested and later pled guilty in federal court to interstate threats in early 2025.

Oct. 25, 2023 – Cooper Union (New York, NY):

Jewish students sheltering in the library reported pro-Palestinian protesters pounding on the doors and shouting slogans. Students feared for their safety. In February 2025, a federal court rejected Cooper Union's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the students, allowing their Title VI hostile environment claims to proceed. Sources: N.Y. Post: https://nypost.com/2023/10/26/cooper-union-students-barricade-in-library-as-pro-palestinian-protesters-bang-on-doors/; Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/legal/cooper-union-nyc-must-face-jewish-students-lawsuit-over-pro-palestinian-rally-2025-02-05/

October/November 2023 – Columbia University (New York, NY)

A Columbia student harassed visibly Jewish students, faculty, and clergy by shouting "Fuck the Jews" at them on at least three separate occasions.

Oct. 12, 2023 – Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ):

A student posted in the social media app YikYak, "Palestinian protesters there is an Israeli at AEPI go kill him." The student received a one-semester suspension.

Oct. 28, 2023 – University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)

A Penn student stole an Israeli flag from a Jewish student's residence. She then burned it at a where she glorified "joyful and powerful images which came from the glorious October 7," described how the mass murder of civilians in Israel made her feel "so empowered and happy," and told the crowd to "hold that feeling in your hearts" and "bring it to the streets." The student victim "reported feeling 'terrified' after the theft of the Flag," because it was "anti-Semitic and targeted their home." The victim felt "threatened" by the perpetrator's actions, and "reported feeling isolated and very uncomfortable continuing to wear markers of their Jewish faith."

Nov. 9, 2023 – Ohio State University (Columbus, OH):

Two people entered the OSU Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center building and started taking photos and vandalizing Israeli flags in the lobby, and shouting anti-Israel statements and threats.

Fall/Spring 2023-2024 - UCLA (Los Angeles, CA)

The UCLA task force on antisemitism surveyed 428 UCLA students and staff members in June who were Jewish or Israeli. Over 100 of the respondents state that they had been physically attacked or threatened. "I would spend much more time at home than at the UCLA dorms in fear of my safety," one respondent told the task force.

Nov. 20, 2023 – UC San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Jewish students at UC San Diego attending an Associated Students meeting were given a police escort after a hostile protest by Students for Justice in Palestine outside the meeting, where protesters carried an Al-Qaeda flag and shouted pro-terror slogans. UCSD initially downplayed the incident but later clarified that the escort was a pre-planned safety measure arranged with student groups, not an emergency evacuation.

Nov/Dec. 2023 – San Francisco State University (San Francisco, CA):

Graffiti was scrawled in a restroom at San Francisco State University on November 28 that read, "Kill all Zionists." Two weeks later "Kill the Jews" was graffitied on a campus wall.

2023–2024 – New York University (New York, NY):

Jewish students reported repeated harassment, including chants of 'gas the Jews' and 'Hitler was right.' A group of students filed a civil-rights lawsuit; NYU settled without admitting wrongdoing.



Aug. 28, 2024 – Baruch College (CUNY, NYC):

A protest banner read 'It's right to rebel, Hillel go to hell,' with the 'i' in Hillel dotted by a target triangle of the sort used by Hamas to mark Israeli homes for attack on October 7. The imagery was seen as a threat to Jewish students.

Aug. 29, 2024 – Hunter College (CUNY, NYC):

A rally featured a sign reading 'Hillel go to hell' with a target triangle. Jewish students reported feeling intimidated.

Aug. 30, 2024 – Temple University (Philadelphia, PA):

At a rally outside Hillel, masked participants shouted at Jewish students entering and leaving and waved PFLP flags. University leaders confirmed the targeting.

Aug. 1, 2024 – University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (Milwaukee, WI):

An SJP Instagram post declared Jewish organizations 'extremist criminals' and that any students tied to Israel 'were not welcome' on campus. The university suspended the groups.

Jul. 31, 2024 – CUNY for Palestine (NYC):

A group published a statement vowing to dismantle the university and labeling anyone aligned with public safety as 'the enemy.'

May 16, 2024 – University of Washington (Seattle, WA):

Buildings were defaced with graffiti such as 'Kill a local colonizer today' with target triangles. Officials condemned the vandalism.

Oct. 22, 2024 – University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA):

Graffiti outside the Chabad sukkah read 'KILL YOUR LOCAL ZIO NAZI.' Penn officials condemned the incident.

Oct. 30–Nov. 1, 2024 – University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA):

A Jewish student reported a housemate threatened him with a gun following antisemitic remarks. Police filed charges for threats and brandishing.

Dec. 7, 2024 – Barnard College (NYC):

Posters threatened trustees, two of whom are Jewish, stating 'Trustees are not untouchable… we'll make it impossible for these trustees to continue.'

Dec. 9, 2024 – George Mason University (Fairfax, VA):

Police raided the residence of SJP leaders who had previously engaged in vandalism, finding guns, ammunition, and militant paraphernalia including a 'Death to Jews' patch. The raid was part of a broader investigation.

Jan. 21, 2025 – Columbia University (New York, NY):

Flyers depicted violent imagery and slogans such as 'The enemy will not see tomorrow' and 'Burn Zionism to the Ground' were handed out in a class by an Israeli visiting professors by protestors. Jewish groups described them as incitement to violence.

Date Unknown – Northwestern University (Chicago, IL)

A Northwestern student received published a post on social media post stating that he was going to "start punching zionists in the head." Northwestern found the student responsible for "endangering self or others."