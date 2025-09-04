"Putting the Brazil into a Brazilian": Woman Notices Beautician Wearing Meta Smart Glasses

A post from Ed Driscoll (at InstaPundit), pointing to a PetaPixel (Matt Growcoot) article:

Ever since the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses arrived on the market, the elephant in the room has always been: what if someone uses them for clandestine recording?

And it struck one New York woman who was attending a Brazilian wax appointment at the [European] Wax Center and noticed midway through proceedings that the beautician was wearing a pair of the glasses that are capable of recording video and still images….

The European Wax Center … tells the Washington Post that the waxer's glasses were "powered off at the time of service." …