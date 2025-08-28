FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend Sues Ex-FBI-Agent Online Commentator Over Allegations That She Was an Israeli Spy

From the complaint in Wilkins v. Seraphin (W.D. Tex.), filed yesterday; as always, remember that these are just allegations:

Defendant Kyle M. Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI. Defendant, a former FBI special agent himself, who now makes a living as a podcaster and political commentator—profiting on controversy and outrage—is using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait and has spread it to his sizable audience that follows his daily broadcasts on X, Rumble, and YouTube. Accordingly, Ms. Wilkins seeks to hold Defendant accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.

The Complaint claims that Seraphin stated this last week on his show:

[FBI Director Kash Patel] has had his own little 'honeypot' issue that's been going on of late, so we're just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He's got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she's also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA. But I'm sure that's totally because, like, she's really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who's almost 50 years old who's Indian in America. Like it has nothing to do with the fact that uh we're really close to the Trump administration. Anyway, I'm sure that's totally just like love. That's what real love looks like.

It goes on to argue:

Defendant cannot even claim ignorance or negligence, because he has personally met Ms. Wilkins with Mr. Patel at a conservative political event roughly two years ago, and was specifically aware from that encounter that Ms. Wilkins was in a relationship with Mr. Patel, who was not the FBI director at that time

For more on the earlier iterations of the allegations against Wilkins, see this N.Y. Post article. Should be an interesting case to follow.