Short Circuit: An inexhaustive weekly compendium of rulings from the federal courts of appeal

New case: IJ client Khalilah Few invested her life savings trying to open a hair salon in Clayton County, Ga., but last month officials denied her a permit, saying the area is saturated with salons and that finally getting a business into the long-empty storefront that Khalilah rented and renovated is not "smart growth." Pshaw.

In July, ICE agents arrested IJ client George Retes, a U.S. citizen and Iraq War vet, when he was on his way to work at a farm in Southern California. Though he did nothing wrong (and was not participating in a protest near the farm), George was pepper-sprayed, dragged out of his car, and pinned down with a knee to his neck (which has several herniated discs from his time in the service). Then he was held incommunicado for three days and three nights at a federal detention center—no phone call, no lawyer, no judge—while his family panicked. Ultimately, he was released without charges, after missing his daughter's third birthday. This week, as a necessary first step to filing a lawsuit under the Federal Tort Claims Act, he submitted claims to ICE and other agencies involved. "I'm calling out the federal government not just for what they did to me, but for what they are doing to others," said George. "I'm continuing to fight for this country, now as a civilian." Click here for more.