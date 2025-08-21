N.Y. Intermediate Appellate Court Rejects Civil Fraud Judgment Against Trump

Two of the judges said Trump was properly held liable for business fraud, but the fine was excessive.

Two of the judges said the trial court was wrong to decide Trump committed fraud and the case should be retried—nonetheless, those two judges said they joined the decision "with great reluctance" to allow the case to proceed on appeal to the state's highest court.

A fifth judge said New York Attorney General Letitia James should not have brought the case in the first place.