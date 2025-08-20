Call for Papers: Rocky Mountain Junior Scholars Forum

I am pleased to be able to share this call for papers.

The Rocky Mountain Junior Scholars Forum is issuing a call for papers. The Forum welcomes participants from across the United States in an academic position without tenure status as well as those who have not yet held an academic position. Fellows, Visiting Assistant Professors, and those in similar positions are welcome. Papers may be at any stage of development at the time of the Forum, including complete drafts, first drafts, partial drafts, and running outlines. Submissions on any legal topic are due by September 15, 2025 and can be submitted at https://rmjsf.byu.edu/2025-home/. Submissions may be in the form of an abstract or draft at any stage. Authors of selected papers will be notified by the end of September.

The Forum will be hosted this year by BYU Law School on October 16-17, 2025. The Forum will begin at lunch on Thursday, October 16, and end in the afternoon on Friday, October 17. The Forum will host dinner and an activity near the law school on Thursday evening. All meals will be covered by the Forum, but participants must provide for their own lodging and travel to and from the Forum. A block of rooms at a discounted price will be made available at a local hotel.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Tyler Lindley at lindleyt@law.byu.edu.