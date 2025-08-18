Fall of the House of Bobble

For nearly two decades, I have been collecting Supreme Court and other bobbleheads. I proudly displayed my collection in two cases mounted to the wall in my office. Notice how I used the past tense. Here is how the cases appeared a few months ago.

On Friday, I visited my office for the first time in several weeks. When I opened the door, I saw it. One of the two cases had fallen off the wall. More than a dozen bobbleheads fell to the floor. They were shattered, broken, and decapitated. This was like a reign of terror for bobbleheads.

The anchors on the wall were still holding. But the brackets on the back of the case were attached by screws, and those screws fell out. My guess is that the case simply became too heavy for those screws. The last bobblehead I added was Justice Kagan's new bobblehead. This was the straw that broke the camel's back. The only remedy for this injustice, of course, is for Justice Kagan to resign. But I repeat myself.

I then spent some time picking up all the pieces. The entire experience was very sad.

The bobblehead that was damaged the most was poor Justice Thomas. His head shattered:

I am hopeful these bobbleheads can be reassembled with crazy glue. If anyone has any suggestions, please email me.

In the interim, I've posted on the wall a photograph of how the bobbleheads appear.

Humpty Bobbly sat on the wall. Humpty Bobbly had a great fall. All the Chief's horses and all the Chief's men, couldn't put Humpty Bobbly together again.