SCOTUS Redesigns The Docket Page

SupremeCourt.gov got a redesign recently. The docket page previously looked like this. With the old design, all of the counsel were listed at the bottom of the page. There is a lot of wasted white space.

The new design has a different color scheme. The brown color is now a silver color. And the sharp edges are now rounded. The biggest change is that counsel are listed on the left side column. The new design is far more elegant, and has far less wasted space.