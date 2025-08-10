D.C. Circuit Orders Trump Administration to Restore Public Database of Federal Expenditures

The Trump Administration has until Friday to restore a public database tracking the expenditure of appropriated funds. On Saturday, in CREW v. OMB, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the Administration's request for a stay pending appeal of a district court injunction ordering the database's restoration, but said the administration has until August 15 to comply.

Judge Karen Henderson issued a statement respecting the denial of the stay pending appeal, which Judge Wilkins joined. (Judge Garcia apparently joined in the order, but not Judge Henderson's opinion.) The opinion is a powerful rebuke of the Trump Administration's attempt to supplant legislative control over federal spending.

Judge Henderson's statement begins:

Throughout the 1600s, the Stuart monarchs engaged in a titanic struggle with Parliament regarding who would reign supreme over the public purse. That struggle was marked by civil war, regicide and a new wellspring of liberty in the Glorious Revolution of 1688. By the end of the upheaval, Parliament emerged supreme in matters of taxation and spending. Our Constitution followed suit, granting the Congress plenary control over the public fisc. Recently, the Executive has once again locked horns in a struggle for control over the purse strings. Across a slew of cases, recipients of congressional funding have challenged the President's ability to unilaterally freeze or "impound" spending.1 Today's case is but the latest chapter in the ongoing saga. In 2022, the Congress enacted a statute requiring the Executive to create and maintain a public database to track the expenditure of congressionally appropriated funds. The Executive complied until March of this year when, amidst the burgeoning fight over impoundment, it informed the Congress that it now deemed the statute unconstitutional and would no longer comply with it. Two nonprofit organizations sued to restore the now disabled website and the district court entered a permanent injunction requiring restoration of the withheld data. The Executive now asks this Court to stay that decision. To hear the Government tell it, the separation of powers hangs in the balance and only this Court can set things right. But when it comes to appropriations, our Constitution has made plain that congressional power is at its zenith. Because the Executive has not made the requisite showing to support its motion for a stay pending appeal, the motion must be denied.

And later in the opinion: