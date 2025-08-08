Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice

New cert petition: In March, the Eighth Circuit created a circuit split over how to calculate the just compensation owed to property owners when private companies condemn their land for natural gas pipelines. According to every other court, state-law rules govern property, so private companies have to pay you whatever state law says it's worth. But the Eighth Circuit says everybody else has been getting it wrong for 40 years and that private pipeline companies must be allowed to soar, like birds, free from pesky state property laws. And yet, "every other circuit court is wrong" seems like a job for SCOTUS, so that's where we're going.

New on the Short Circuit podcast: A crazy high speed chase leads to a crazy prosecution of a dude who was high and happened to own a rifle.

Zoning victory! Friends, way back in 2017, IJ filed suit over Nashville's home-based business ordinance, which heaps burdens and restrictions on some businesses, like our clients' recording studio and hair salon, but not others, like short-term rentals. Since then, the law has been amended (but not fixed), the case has been up to the state supreme court and sent back down, and a whole lot of evidence that the rules do not in fact promote neighborliness has been aired. And this week, we're excited to say that a state appeals court has ruled that the Tennessee Constitution forbids favoring some businesses over others for no good reason. Click here to learn more. Or click here for a lovingly crafted, documentary style podcast episode on challenging zoning in state court.

More zoning victory! Also this week, a state trial court held that Calhoun, Ga. can't apply its prohibition on building homes smaller than 1,150 square feet against a nonprofit that wants to build charming yet affordable cottages. After the City recognized it had been "beat … to death" on whether banning smaller homes bears a "substantial relation" to health, safety, or general welfare, it tried to argue it didn't matter, because the nonprofit could have built the homes under a different zoning classification. Oops! The City had actually said the exact opposite (we had the receipts) and then amended the zoning code to make extra clear that it wasn't an option. The judge said those deceptive antics separately violated the nonprofit's constitutional rights. Click here to learn more.