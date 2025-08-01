Short Circuit: An inexhaustive weekly compendium of rulings from the federal courts of appeal

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice.

Two weeks ago, we told you about Greers Ferry, Ark. officials putting a Flock surveillance camera directly in front of the home of retired couple Charlie and Angie Wolf. The Wolfs asked the city to take it down and were rudely rebuffed, but after IJ sent the city a letter explaining that the camera was a bit of a problem Constitution-wise, the city did the right thing and removed it. "We're thrilled that the Wolfs will no longer be subjected to constant warrantless surveillance of their property," said IJ Senior Attorney Josh Windham. "That said, there are still massive Fourth Amendment concerns with the use of these license plate reader cameras, and we urge the city not to renew its contract with Flock Safety when the initial term is up." Click here to learn more.

On the latest Unpublished Opinions podcast, the team run through a lot of legal news, including the fact that AI keeps apologizing to IJ's Josh Windham.

And in other amicus brief news, IJ is urging the Eighth Circuit to do the right thing twice. In 2023, it denied judicial immunity to a judge who took off his robe, stepped down from the bench, and personally jailed two innocent children and threatened to put them in foster care if they didn't go home with their mom. (They wanted to go with their dad.) After a jury verdict in favor of the kids, he's now seeking qualified immunity, notwithstanding the Supreme Court's repeated admonitions that obvious constitutional violations are not shielded.