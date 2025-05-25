The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"It's Not Called the Net of a Million Lies for Nothing"
Rereading a 1995 article of mine reminded me of the late Vernor Vinge's then-recent A Fire Upon the Deep (one of my favorite science fiction books). Referring to an interstellar communications network seemingly modeled on today's Internet, the characters say, like it's a proverb: "It's not called the Net of a Million Lies for nothing."