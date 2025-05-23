The Fifth Circuit on Library Selection and Removal Decisions and First Amendment Rights of Listeners

The primary argument supporting a claimed First Amendment prohibition on public libraries' excluding books based on viewpoint was the First Amendment right of listeners. The majority in today's Little v. Llano County en banc decision held that this right doesn't give people an entitlement to have the government provide the materials in the library:

We hold that plaintiffs cannot invoke the right to receive information to challenge the library's removal of the challenged books. First, plaintiffs would stretch the right far beyond its roots. As discussed, the [Supreme Court's right-to-receive-information precedents] teach that people have some right to receive information from others without government interference. It is one thing to tell the government it cannot stop you from receiving a book. The First Amendment protects your right to do that. It is another thing for you to tell the government which books it must keep in the library. The First Amendment does not give you the right to demand that. Second, if people can challenge which books libraries remove, they can challenge which books libraries buy. "[A] library just as surely denies a patron's right to 'receive information' by not purchasing a book in the first place as it does by pulling an existing book off the shelves." For good reason, no one in this litigation has ever defended that position.

Suppose a patron complains that the library does not have a book she wants. The library refuses to buy it, so she sues. Her argument writes itself: "[I]f the First Amendment commands that certain books cannot be removed, does it not equally require that the same books be acquired?" She would be right. This means patrons could tell libraries not only which books to keep but also which to purchase. Could they also sue the county to increase its library fund? In a footnote, plaintiffs try to distinguish book removals from purchases. They say libraries have "a wider variety of legitimate considerations" for not buying books, such as "cost," and they assert unbought books will "vastly outnumber" removed books. So what? Plaintiffs can just as easily probe a library's "considerations" for not buying a book as for removing one. Did the library lack funds, or did the librarian dislike the book's views? That's what discovery is for. And it is no answer to say that a failure-to-buy case will be harder to prove than a removal case. Maybe, maybe not. The point is that, once courts arm plaintiffs with a right to contest book removals, there is no logical reason why they cannot contest purchases too. Third, how would judges decide whether removing a book is verboten? What standard applies? The district court asked whether the library was "substantially motivated" to "deny library users access to ideas" by engaging in "viewpoint or content discrimination." The panel clarified that libraries could remove books that are "[in]accura[te]," "pervasively vulgar," or "educational[ly] [un]suitabl[e]." On en banc, plaintiffs argued the standard was "no viewpoint discrimination." Applying such tests to library book removals would tie courts in endless knots. Consider one of the challenged books: It's Perfectly Normal, a book for "age 10 and up" that features cartoons of people having sex and masturbating. If the library removed the book because of the pictures, as plaintiffs claim, did it violate the First Amendment? Surely the library wanted to "deny access" to the book's "ideas." So, yes. And surely the library "discriminated" against the book's "content." So, yes again. But the library also deemed the book "educationally unsuitable" for 10-year-olds. So, no. And it likely found the book "vulgar," but perhaps not "pervasively." So, maybe. No surprise, then, that the panel majority split over whether removing It's Perfectly Normal was permitted. Or consider a hypothetical that came up at oral argument. A library discovers on its shelves a racist book by a former Klansman. See, e.g., David Duke, Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening on the Jewish Question (2003). Can it be removed? If the library deems the book "inaccurate" or "educationally unsuitable," yes. But if the library dislikes its content or viewpoint, no. The problem is obvious: deeming a book "inaccurate" or "unsuitable" is often the same thing as disliking its "content" and "viewpoint." Judges might as well flip a coin. It is worth noting plaintiffs' view on this question. Incredibly, they maintain the First Amendment forbids removing even racist books. They defended that position before the panel: a librarian, they insisted, cannot remove "a book by a former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan" if she dislikes its view that "black people are an inferior race." At en banc, they doubled down. Astonishing. Who knew that the First Amendment requires libraries to shelve the collected works of the Ku Klux Klan? {Notably, the dissent declines to say whether its own rule would forbid a library's removing a racist book. But the answer seems clear. If the First Amendment prohibits a public library from removing a book because of its "inappropriate, offensive, or … undesirable" content, then the library could not constitutionally remove from its shelves even the most noxious racist screed. That is reason enough to reject the dissent's proposed rule.} That is, of course, utter nonsense. "[I]f a library had to keep just any book in circulation—no matter how out-of-date, inaccurate, biased, vulgar, lurid, or silly," then "[i]t would be a warehouse, not a library." That is confirmed, not only by common sense, but also by the practices of leading library associations. For example, a Texas weeding manual instructs librarians to weed "books that contain stereotyping … or gender and racial biases," "unbalanced and inflammatory items [about immigration]," and "books that reflect outdated ideas about gender roles." Similarly, the American Library Association (ALA) advises librarians to remove "items reflecting stereotypes or outdated thinking; items that do not reflect diversity or inclusion; [and] items that promote cultural misrepresentation." The same handbook proclaims it is "basic collection maintenance" to remove racist books, such as "the Dr. Seuss books that are purposefully no longer published due to their racist content." {Surprisingly, the ALA joined an amici brief that contradicts its own weeding advice. See Brief for Amici Curiae Freedom to Read Found. (arguing that weeding is based on "viewpoint neutrality," is "not the targeted removal of disfavored or controversial books," and "should not be used as a deselection tool for controversial materials").} Whatever else one might think of the advice in these guides, it is unmistakably viewpoint discrimination. And, by plaintiffs' account, all of it violates the First Amendment. That cannot be the law. By definition, libraries must have discretion to keep certain ideas—certain viewpoints—off the shelves. "The First Amendment does not force public libraries to have a Flat Earth Section." Finally, by removing a book, the library does not prevent anyone from "receiving" the information in it. The library does not own every copy. You could buy the book online or from a bookstore. You could borrow it from a friend. You could look for it at another library.The only thing disappointed patrons are kept from "receiving" is a book of their choice at taxpayer expense. That is not a right guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The majority also had this to say about a claimed viewpoint-neutrality requirement:

Racism is a viewpoint. So is sexism. So are "quackeries like phrenology, spontaneous generation, tobacco-smoke enemas, Holocaust denial, [and] the theory that the Apollo 11 moon landing was faked." If a librarian finds such dreck on the shelves, does the First Amendment bar him from removing it?

The dissent held that listeners' rights did indeed prohibit viewpoint-based book removals: