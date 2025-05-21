Court Allows Lawsuit Over Character.AI Conversations That Allegedly Caused 14-Year-Old's Suicide to Go Forward

In this post, I'll talk about the court's analysis tentatively rejecting the First Amendment defense, an analysis that I think is mistaken (whether or not some tort claims such as these should be allowed despite the First Amendment).

In Garcia v. Character Technologies, Inc., the mother of a 14-year-old, who killed himself after having many conversations with a Game-of-Thrones-based AI character (with whom he seems to have become obsessed), is suing Character for, among other things, negligence and negligence-based product liability. Today's decision by Judge Anne Conway (M.D. Fla.) allowed the claim to go forward; I plan to blog separately about those negligence claims, but in this post I want to focus on the court's rejection, at least for now, of Character.AI's First Amendment defense.

The court recognized that "Defendants can assert the First Amendment rights of the Character A.I. users," which is to say that Character and argue that imposing liability on it for its output may deprive other users—the great bulk of whom will find it valuable and not harmful—of access to it. An analogy might be a website arguing that, for instance, requiring it to remove a copy of Romeo and Juliet won't affect Shakespeare's First Amendment rights (since he's dead) or even the website's own rights to distribute what it chooses, but the rights of readers to freely access this material. The court also noted that "Plaintiff endeavors to restrict Character A.I. users' access to Character A.I. and to its LLM's output," since Garcia argues that it was negligent for Character to provide the output that it did, and that it therefore had a duty to reasonably restrict or modify that output.

But the court wasn't convinced that the output was "speech" for First Amendment purposes:

The operative question is whether Character A.I.'s output is speech, and speech is expressive. Speech communicates ideas. Speech has a message even when the message is not clear or is open to interpretation…. The Court thus must decide whether Character A.I.'s output is expressive such that it is speech. For this inquiry, Justice Barrett's concurrence in Moody v. Netchoice, Inc. (2024) on the intersection of A.I. and speech is instructive. In Moody, Justice Barrett hypothesized the effect using A.I. to moderate content on social media sites might have on the majority's holding that content moderation is speech. She explained that where a platform creates an algorithm to remove posts supporting a particular position from its social media site, "the algorithm [] simply implement[s] [the entity's] inherently expressive choice 'to exclude a message.'" The same might not be true of A.I. though—especially where the A.I. relies on an LLM: But what if a platform's algorithm just presents automatically to each user whatever the algorithm thinks the user will like … ? The First Amendment implications … might be different for that kind of algorithm. And what about [A.I.], which is rapidly evolving? What if a platform's owners hand the reins to an [A.I.] tool and ask it simply to remove "hateful" content? If the [A.I.] relies on large language models to determine what is "hateful" and should be removed, has a human being with First Amendment rights made an inherently expressive "choice … not to propound a particular point of view?" Character A.I.'s output appears more akin to the latter at this stage of the litigation. Accordingly, the Court is not prepared to hold that Character A.I.'s output is speech. I think the court likely erred here; I think the First Amendment does apply to such AI output, even though one can still argue that any First Amendment protection should be overcome in certain situations (e.g., by the interest in protecting children, or by the interest in preventing negligently produced physical harm, or some such).

One way of thinking about it is to consider a state law restricting AI output that's critical of the government, or supposedly racist or sexist or anti-gay or anti-trans or blasphemous, or that discusses abortion or gender identity or climate change. Such a law would undermine users' ability to hear arguments that they might find persuasive and relevant to their political and moral decisionmaking. The First Amendment should be seen as protecting readers from such government restrictions on speech composed by AI programs—just as it protects readers from government restrictions that block the readers from seeing speech composed by foreign governments or corporations or dead authors (other situations where the First Amendment has been seen or is likely to be seen as protecting the rights of listeners even more than it protects the rights of speakers). And Justice Barrett's solo concurrence in Moody v. Netchoice, which speculated about AI in the context of platforms' editorial rights rather than listener rights, does not deny this point.

Nor does it matter that the law I hypothesize here is a statute and the claims brought by Garcia are common-law claims: Courts have long recognized that the First Amendment applies to common-law claims (whether claims for libel, invasion of privacy, infliction of emotional distress, interference with business relations, or negligence).

Again, perhaps the negligence and product liability claim against Character should be seen as constitutionally permissible, even though the state law restricting AI output is unconstitutional. As I've argued, libel claims against AI companies may sometimes be valid—but that's because there is a defamation exception to the First Amendment. Perhaps there might be a similar exception in play here, or some argument that the restriction here is narrowly tailored to a compelling government interest. (More on that in later posts.)

For more on how the First Amendment protects listener interests in this context, see this article, from which portions of the above are drawn. In any event, the court's discussion here is quite brief, and admittedly tentative ("The Court is not prepared to hold that the Character A.I. LLM's output is speech at this stage"); I hope the court takes a different view at a later stage.

[* * *]

Here's the court's summary of plaintiffs' factual allegations about the exchanges between the boy and Character that allegedly led to his suicide: