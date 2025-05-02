SG Files Emergency Application in DOGE Case, CJ Roberts Immediately Calls for Response in 10 Days

Today, May 2, the Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court for an emergency stay in Social Security Administration v. AFSCME. This case was brought to stop DOGE employees from accessing SSA data.

Immediately after the application was filed, the Chief Justice called for a response due on May 12.

Response to application (24A1063) requested by The Chief Justice, due by 4 p.m. (EDT) on May 12, 2025.

Here, Roberts continues his trend by calling for a response immediately. but Roberts apparently does not think this case is urgent. He did not grant even a temporary administrative stay, and granted the Respondents a leisurely ten days to respond.

Yesterday, I tracked the average length of time for shadow docket responses. This will be the second-longest period, only behind Justice Jackson's timeline in the Maine case. I wonder if Roberts too is signaling that the shadow docket should slow down.