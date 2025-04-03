Free Speech Unmuted: Trump's War on Big Law

Jane Bambauer and I discuss President Trump's Executive Orders that target major law firms (such as WilmerHale and Jenner & Block). The Orders target the firms for retaliation based largely on their past support of various left-wing legal causes. Do those Orders violate the firms' (and their clients') Free Speech Clause or Petition Clause rights? Might they also violate the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause (in civil cases) and the Sixth Amendment right to counsel (in criminal cases)?

See also our past episodes: