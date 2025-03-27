Updated Authorship Predictions for the October Sitting

On Wednesday, Justice Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in Bondi v. VanDerStock. My prediction that Justice Barrett would write this majority opinion was wrong. I was right that Justice Thomas had Bufkin, the Veterans Claim case, and Alito had San Francisco v. EPA. The only remaining undecided case from the October sitting is Medical Marijuana v. Horn. Justice Barrett has not yet written a majority opinion from the October sitting. Justice Barrett almost certainly has Medical Marijuana, unless she lost the majority opinion in some other case.