New Academic Freedom Podcast on the Columbia Situation

A new episode of the Academic Freedom Podcast has been released. The podcast is sponsored by the Academic Freedom Alliance and the Center for Academic Freedom and Free Speech at Yale Law School.

This episode features a conversation with David Cole about the current situation at Columbia University. David Cole is the Honorable George J. Mitchell Professor in Law and Public Policy at Georgetown University Law Center. He is also the former National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union. He is also a principal author of the recently released "Statement from Constitutional Law Scholars on Columbia."

The Trump administration is currently withholding some $400 million dollars in federal grants from Columbia University until it complies with a list of demands that includes everything from reforming undergraduate and graduate admissions to putting an academic department into receivership.

On the podcast, we discuss the legalities of the administration's actions and its implications for higher education broadly and for academic freedom in the United States.