Apply for the 14th Annual James Wilson Fellowship

In partnership with First Liberty Institute's Center for Religion, Culture, and Democracy, JWI Co-Directors, Profs. Hadley Arkes and Gerry Bradley, joined by other distinguished scholars, will offer an in-person seminar over seven days in the Washington, D.C. area, on Natural Law and its bearing on our jurisprudence. The course will focus on discussing the central points of a jurisprudence of Natural Law, such as the classic connection between the "logic of morals" and the "logic of law," the properties of moral truths and the principles of judgment, and how we would see certain landmark cases differently if they were viewed through the lens of Natural Law. Our main objective is to restore a moral coherence to our jurisprudence.

Application

Please submit the following package of materials to be considered for the James Wilson Fellowship. An electronic package of materials in separate PDF files is greatly preferred, though not required:

1. Personal Information Full name, DOB, mailing address, preferred telephone number, and email.

2. Resume/CV Undergraduate and graduate education with degrees expected, professional experience, fellowships, internships, awards, and publications.

3. Personal Statement In 500 words or fewer, please explain what draws you to the Fellowship for the James Wilson Institute and this project on the recovery of Natural Law: why are you interested in spending a week with peers studying Natural Law and its connection to our jurisprudence? Have you done any reading on the subject, or are you interested in acquiring a firmer hold on it? Have you read any of Prof. Arkes's or Prof. Bradley's writings, with their perspectives on Natural Law?

4. Legal Writing A journal article, legal brief, course paper, or other relevant piece excerpted up to 15 pages.

5. References Contact information (email and telephone number) for two references, academic or professional.

6. Official Academic Transcripts All undergraduate and graduate work; may be submitted separately from the application package via undergraduate and graduate transcript services.

All electronic application materials must be emailed to: Fellowships at JamesWilsonInstitute.org