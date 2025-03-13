UC's National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement $20K Non-Residential Fellowships (Applications Due March 21)

From the materials:

Applications for the UC National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement's fellowship program are now open (due March 21). Each year, the Center selects fellows from a broad range of disciplines and backgrounds such as law, journalism, higher education, social science, technology and government. The Center welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply and invites a wide range of innovative projects.

This is a one-year, non-residential program that gives selected fellows $20,000 in addition to up to $5,000 in research funds. Find details here.…

This year we are particularly interested in the following issues: