UC's National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement $20K Non-Residential Fellowships (Applications Due March 21)
From the materials:
Applications for the UC National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement's fellowship program are now open (due March 21). Each year, the Center selects fellows from a broad range of disciplines and backgrounds such as law, journalism, higher education, social science, technology and government. The Center welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply and invites a wide range of innovative projects.
This is a one-year, non-residential program that gives selected fellows $20,000 in addition to up to $5,000 in research funds. Find details here.…
This year we are particularly interested in the following issues:
- How best to safeguard academic freedom in response to the national and global climate including legislative assaults and other threats to the creation and transmission of knowledge;
- Exploring the interaction between anti-discrimination laws and expression on campus;
- Navigating values-based polarization and political partisanship in higher education;
- The role of AI and/or social media in the future of free speech and civic engagement in higher education;
- Higher education's role in supporting democracy and democratic learning;
- Strategies for engaging students, faculty, and staff in democratic governance and policy making at the institutional, local, and national level;
- The relationship between civic engagement and anti-authoritarianism;
- The intersection of climate and expression on campus, including the impact of national and international events;
- The role of civic engagement and service-learning work in restoring public trust in higher education.