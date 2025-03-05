The Volokh Conspiracy
School District Can't "Prohibit All [Parents'] Speech on School Property That It Finds 'Offensive or Inappropriate'"
An excerpt from the 11,000-word opinion in Hartzell v. Marana Unified School Dist., decided today by Ninth Circuit Judge Milan Smith, joined by Judges Wallace Tashima and Bridget Bade:
Following an incident on February 7, 2020, at Dove Mountain K-CSTEM school (Dove Mountain), Plaintiff-Appellant Rebecca Hartzell was banned from the school premises. Hartzell claims that she was banned from the school in retaliation for her protected speech. Defendants-Appellees, the Marana Unified School District (the District) and Andrea Divijak, the principal at Dove Mountain, assert that Hartzell was banned because of her conduct; specifically, they allege that Hartzell assaulted Divijak….
Hartzell is the parent of eight school-aged children, five of whom attended Dove Mountain during the 2019–20 school year. Divijak was serving as the principal of Dove Mountain at that time. In August 2019, the District opened Dove Mountain, a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. Dove Mountain is a part of and run by the District….
Hartzell has a master's degree in special education and a doctorate focusing on applied behavioral analysis and autism. She also became an associate professor of practice at the University of Arizona, and a director of the master's program in applied behavioral analysis at that institution….
On February 7, 2020, Dove Mountain hosted an event where students presented projects they had been working on for a few months. Two of Hartzell's children were scheduled to present in different rooms simultaneously. While attending the event, Hartzell saw Divijak in a classroom and approached her. Hartzell was accompanied by one of her children, who attended preschool at Dove Mountain. No other children were present.
Hartzell "sarcastically" thanked Divijak for "making [her] choose which kid [she was] going to support again today." Hartzell testified that she began to walk away, but Divijak responded that she was "sorry that [Hartzell was] just never happy." Hartzell testified that she turned back around and explained her proposed solution to the scheduling conflicts.
According to Hartzell, Divijak refused to speak with her further and began to walk away while Hartzell was speaking. Hartzell says she responded that it seemed she and Divijak were never able to have a conversation. However, Hartzell denies doing anything to stop Divijak from walking away and specifically denies grabbing Divijak's wrist. Even so, Hartzell acknowledges that she accidentally touched Divijak's arm as she walked by and that she said "stop, I'm talking to you." Hartzell recalls that Divijak shouted, "Don't touch me." Hartzell testified that Divijak continued walking away and that Hartzell said, "Forget it. I'll just contact the District."
After her interaction with Divijak, Hartzell went to the room where one of her daughters was giving a presentation. Hartzell testified that she was approached by a hall monitor, who ordered Hartzell to leave immediately, informed her that the police would be called if she did not leave, and escorted her out of the building. Hartzell went to the parking lot and was approached by Marana Police Department Officer Jerry Ysaguirre.
According to Ysaguirre, Hartzell admitted placing her hand on top of Divijak's wrist to stop her so they could continue speaking. Hartzell said she immediately regretted this action and removed her hand. Hartzell insisted to Ysaguirre that she never grabbed Divijak's wrist.
Ysaguirre advised Hartzell about the procedures for investigating "an assault" involving a teacher. He told her that she was "trespassed from" the entire school property and that, while her children could continue to attend Dove Mountain, Hartzell could not enter school property and would have to arrange for someone else to drop off and pick up her children. Ysaguirre explained that Hartzell could be arrested for trespassing if she returned. Ysaguirre told Hartzell that the order would remain in effect until the District decided otherwise….
On March 30, 2020, the state filed misdemeanor assault charges against Hartzell in Marana Municipal Court for "knowingly touching another person with the intent to injury, insult of provoke such person," in violation of At the request of the town prosecutor, the charges were dismissed on September 22, 2020….
Hartzell sued, among other things arguing that she was excluded under "District Policy KFA," and that this policy is unconstitutional. The court allowed this case to go forward:
District Policy KFA … prohibits "[a]ny conduct intended to obstruct, disrupt, or interfere with" a school's operations, "[p]hysical or verbal abuse or threat of harm to any person on property owned or controlled by the District," and "[u]se of speech or language that is offensive or inappropriate to the limited forum of the public school educational environment." The policy provides that "[a]ny member of the general public considered by the Superintendent, or a person authorized by the Superintendent, to be in violation of these rules shall be instructed to leave the property of the District," and that "[f]ailure to obey the instruction may subject the person to criminal proceedings pursuant to A.R.S. 13-2911 [for trespassing.]" …
Policy KFA defines "interfer[ing] with or disrupt[ing]" an educational institution to include, among other things, "[u]se of speech or language that is offensive or inappropriate to the limited forum of the public school educational environment." "If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable." Because Policy KFA allows the District to prohibit speech that it finds "offensive or inappropriate," it runs afoul of this principle.
The District defends Policy KFA by arguing that schools nevertheless have substantial authority to regulate speech on school grounds. It is certainly true that "courts must apply the First Amendment 'in light of the special characteristics of the school environment.'"Even so, for "school officials to justify prohibition of a particular expression of opinion, [they] must be able to show that [their] action was caused by something more than a mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint." "Certainly where there is no finding and no showing that engaging in the forbidden conduct would 'materially and substantially interfere with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school,' the prohibition cannot be sustained."
Here, the District has failed to make this showing. First, Hartzell proffered testimony that she did not grab Divijak's arm, but merely accidentally touched Divijak's arm as she walked by. A reasonable jury could infer from this testimony that Hartzell was banned for her speech during her encounter with Divijak as opposed to any physical contact. "'[P]ure speech' … is entitled to comprehensive protection under the First Amendment."
Second, the District's interest in disciplining and protecting students was not in play. The speaker was a parent rather than a student, the parent was speaking to another adult, and the only child within earshot was the speaker's own. On these facts, the District does not have a special interest in regulating speech because it is not standing "in the place of parents," as sometimes occurs when regulating student speech.
Third, to be sure, schools have "an interest in protecting minors from exposure to vulgar and offensive spoken language." But although Hartzell's speech was critical and sarcastic, it was not vulgar or lewd like the speech described in Bethel. Bethel also recognized a school's interest in "prohibit[ing] the use of vulgar and offensive terms in public discourse." However, unlike a "school assembly or a classroom" with an "unsuspecting audience of … students," the need to teach students the "appropriate form of civil discourse" does not arise when the speech at issue is made by a parent to an administrator outside of the presence of students except for the parent's child….
Finally, although Hartzell's speech occurred on school property, Hartzell had been invited to attend the presentations of her children, and Divijak had been speaking with other parents. In that context, it was not disruptive or intrusive for Hartzell to approach Divijak and express concerns related to her children's education.
The District cannot constitutionally prohibit all speech on school property that it finds "offensive or inappropriate." Nor can the District prohibit that speech simply by defining it as disruptive or intrusive. Clearly, the District can prohibit offensive or inappropriate speech if it "materially and substantially interfere[s] with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school[.]" Although "undifferentiated fear or apprehension of disturbance is not enough to overcome the right to freedom of expression," "facts which might reasonably have led school authorities to forecast substantial disruption of or material interference with school activities" could be different. Such facts are not present here.
As a result, the provision of Policy KFA barring "speech … that is offensive or inappropriate" is unconstitutional if the District applied it to ban Hartzell because of her criticism of Divijak….