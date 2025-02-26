Upcoming Event on "Solving the Nation's Housing Crisis"

On March 4, 12-1 PM, the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University will hold an event on "Solving the Nation's Housing Shortage." The event is open to the public, and you can get details about time and location, and sign up here.

I will be speaking along with economist Bryan Caplan (George Mason University), author of Build, Baby, Build: The Science and Ethics of Housing. Bryan will discuss his book, which addresses the causes of the housing crisis, and potential solutions. I will speak about how exclusionary zoning - the most significant cause of our housing shortage - violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment, and how judicial review can help address the problem. These issues are covered in greater detail in my recent Texas Law Review article on exclusionary zoning (coauthored with Josh Braver).