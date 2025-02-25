The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech Unmuted: Freedom of the Press, with Floyd Abrams

Does the Free Press Clause provide extra rights to the institutional press, or instead protect all speakers' equal rights to use the printing press and its technological heirs? My cohost Jane Bambauer and I discuss this with legendary First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams. You can also watch our past episodes: