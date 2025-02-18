New Episodes of the Academic Freedom Podcast

In recent weeks, the Academic Freedom Podcast has released two new episodes focusing on campus free speech issues.

First up was a conversation with Timothy Zick, the John Marshall Professor of Government and Citizenship at William & Mary Law School. He is the author most recently of Managed Dissent: The Law of Public Protests. The episode focuses on the law surrounding public protests on and off college campuses.

Next was a conversation with Jennifer Ruth and Michael Berube about their recent book, It's Not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom. They are both long-serving leaders in the American Association of University Professors, and the book develops a provocative proposal for patrolling the acceptable boundaries of extramural speech by university faculty.

More to come.