The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"On Emil Bove's Directive to Danielle Sassoon"
A perspective from the decidedly conservative Ed Whalen, writing at the National Review Online:
In an act of courage and integrity, Danielle Sassoon, Donald Trump's own hand-picked interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned yesterday over acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's insistence that she move to dismiss without prejudice the pending criminal charges against New York City mayor Eric Adams. For fuller background on the matter, I encourage you to read Andy McCarthy's excellent Corner post yesterday.
Here I will offer some observations on the remarkable exchange between Bove and Sassoon: Bove's February 10 directive to Sassoon, Sassoon's February 12 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Bove's February 13 reply….
Read the post for more, and see also Whalen's Hagan Scotten, Lead Prosecutor of Eric Adams, Resigns in Awesome Letter. I don't have well-informed views on the controversy myself, but Whalen's views struck me as worth passing along, especially given that Whalen has supported at least some of the Trump Administration's other recent actions.