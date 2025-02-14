"On Emil Bove's Directive to Danielle Sassoon"

A perspective from the decidedly conservative Ed Whalen, writing at the National Review Online:

In an act of courage and integrity, Danielle Sassoon, Donald Trump's own hand-picked interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned yesterday over acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's insistence that she move to dismiss without prejudice the pending criminal charges against New York City mayor Eric Adams. For fuller background on the matter, I encourage you to read Andy McCarthy's excellent Corner post yesterday.

Here I will offer some observations on the remarkable exchange between Bove and Sassoon: Bove's February 10 directive to Sassoon, Sassoon's February 12 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Bove's February 13 reply….