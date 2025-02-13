Trump Administration's Position on President's Power to Remove Commission Members

From the letter sent yesterday to Senator Richard Durbin (the ranking minority member on the Senate Judiciary Committee) by Acting Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris:

Re: Restrictions on the Removal of Certain Principal Officers of the United States …

Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 530D, I am writing to advise you that the Department of Justice has determined that certain for-cause removal provisions that apply to members of multi-member regulatory commissions are unconstitutional and that the Department will no longer defend their constitutionality. Specifically, the Department has determined that the statutory tenure protections for members of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), 15 U.S.C. 41, for members of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), 29 U.S.C. 153(a), and for members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 15 U.S.C. 2053(a), are unconstitutional.

In Myers v. United States, 272 U.S. 52 (1926), the Supreme Court recognized that Article II of the Constitution gives the President an "unrestricted" power of "removing executive officers who had been appointed by him by and with the advice and consent of the Senate." Id. at 176. In Humphrey's Executor v. United States, 295 U.S. 602 (1935), the Supreme Court created an exception to that rule. The Court held that Congress may "forbid the[] removal except for cause" of members of the FTC, on the ground that the FTC exercised merely "quasi-legislative or quasi­-judicial powers" and thus could be required to "act in discharge of their duties independently of executive control." Id. at 628-629. Statutory tenure protections for the members of a variety of independent agencies, including the FTC, the NLRB, and the CPSC, rely on that exception.

The Department has concluded that those tenure protections are unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has made clear that the holding of Humphrey's Executor embodies a narrow "exception" to the "unrestricted removal power" that the President generally has over principal executive officers and that the exception represents "'the outermost constitutional limit[] of permissible congressional restrictions'" on the President's authority to remove such officers. Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Fin. Protection Bureau, 591 U.S. 197, 215, 218 (2020) (citation omitted). Further, the Supreme Court has held, the holding of Humphrey's Executor applies only to administrative bodies that do not exercise "substantial executive power." Id. at 218-219. The Supreme Court has also explained that Humphrey's Executor appears to have misapprehended the powers of the "New Deal-era FTC" and misclassified those powers as primarily legislative and judicial. Id. at 218.