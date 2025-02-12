No Domestic Violence Restraining Order Based on Allegations of "Gaslighting"

From Shia v. Shia, decided Jan. 27 by the California Court of Appeal (Justice Helen Bendix, joined by Justices Gregory Weingart & Michelle Kim):

Lily Shia appeals from an order denying a domestic violence restraining order against respondent Gunther Shia, her ex-husband. Both parties are self-represented on appeal. Lily fails to show the family law court erred by declining to consider many of Lily's allegations of abuse on the basis that they already had been litigated and decided in Gunther's favor. We further hold Lily's remaining allegations are not supported by substantial evidence or were not properly before the family law court….

The decision is long and involves lots of allegations, but here's the one that struck me: