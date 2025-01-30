The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech Unmuted: Free Speech, Private Power, and Private Employees

Map of statutory private employee speech protections throughout the country.
My cohost Jane Bambauer and I discuss state laws that protect speech against private universities and private schools, private commercial property owners, private landlords, and—especially—private employers. You can also watch our past episodes: