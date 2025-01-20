The 1st and 47th President On Being Saved From A Bullet By Providence

George Washington, letter to John A. Washington (July 18, 1755)

By the all-powerful dispensations of Providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability and expectation; for I had four bullets through my coat, and two horses shot under me, yet escaped unhurt, altho' death was levelling my companions on every side.

President George Washington's First Inaugural Address (April 30, 1789)

No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States. Every step by which they have advanced to the character of an independent nation seems to have been distinguished by some token of providential agency.

President George Washington, letter to Samuel Langdon (September 28, 1789)

The man must be bad indeed who can look upon the events of the American Revolution without feeling the warmest gratitude towards the great Author of the Universe whose divine interposition was so frequently manifested in our behalf—And it is my earnest prayer that we may so conduct ourselves as to merit a continuance of those blessings with which we have hitherto been favoured. I am Sir, with great esteem Your most obedt Servt.

President Donald Trump's Second Inaugural Address (January 20, 2025)