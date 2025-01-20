Prof. Eric Claeys Guest-Blogging About the Takings Clause and Tyler v. Hennepin County

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Eric Claeys (George Mason University, Antonin Scalia School of Law) will be guest-blogging this week about Tyler v. Hennepin County, an important 2023 Takings Clause case. Prof. Claeys is a noted scholar of property law, and is currently writing Natural Property Rights (Cambridge University Press, forthcoming). He is also a member of the American Law Institute, serves on the ALI's Members' Consultative Group for the first Restatement of Copyright, and serves as an adviser to the Restatement (Fourth) of the Law of Property.