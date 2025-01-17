Banning Rideshare Driver from Airport for Telling Another Driver to "Move His 'Ass'" May Violate First Amendment

From Tuesday's decision by Chief Judge Richard Myers in Glover v. RDU Airport Authority (E.D.N.C.):

Plaintiffs allege that Plaintiff Glover, a rideshare driver who regularly serviced the Raleigh-Durham International Airport ("Airport"), sought assistance from Defendant concerning a male rideshare driver "who had been stalking, harassing, and intimidating her." One of Defendant's officers told Plaintiff Glover that there was nothing he could do about the harassment. Plaintiff Glover attempted to fill out a statement regarding the male driver's actions but was threatened (by another of Defendant's officers) with a lifetime ban if she submitted the statement to Defendant. Instead of completing the statement, Plaintiff Glover warned the male driver that she had reported his conduct to Defendant. At that point, the male driver complained to Defendant about a months-old incident where Plaintiff Glover had told the male driver to move his "ass" in the Airport's rideshare staging lot if he did not "like" where he was "parked." After receiving that complaint from the male driver, Defendant allegedly banned Plaintiff Glover from the Airport's property for life, and admitted that the ban was due to the male driver's report that she said "a curse word."