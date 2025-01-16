Tom Goldstein Was Indicted on Tax Evasion Charges

Last year I wrote a post title A Requiem for SCOTUSBlog. Publisher Tom Goldstein had announced that the site would be scaling back its coverage of the Court. SCOTUSBlog remains functional, but it is nowhere near as comprehensive as it used to be.

Today's news, however, may signal a real farewell to SCOTUSBlog.

Tom Goldstein was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on charges of tax evasion, willful failure to pay taxes, false statements, and other charges. The indictment contains some stunning allegations (of course Goldstein remains innocent until proven guilty):

6. In addition to the legal work he performed at G&R [Goldstein & Russell], GOLDSTEIN was also an ultrahigh-stakes poker player, frequently playing in matches or series of matches in the United States and abroad involving stakes totaling millions, and even tens of millions, of dollars. GOLDSTEIN's poker activities included both "ring games" (which typically involved five or more players) as well as "heads-up" matches (which were two-player matches). . . . 10. To make and receive payments related to his gambling and certain other private activities between 2016 and 2022, GOLDSTEIN typically used a personal bank account (''the Gambling Account") over which he exercised exclusive control and authority, including the authority to effectuate transfers. The G&R firm managers did not have access to the Gambling Account. By contrast, GOLDSTEIN permitted the G&R firm managers to share authority with respect to the G&R bank accounts, as well as a different personal bank account for GOLDS1EIN and his wife, through which the G&R firm managers, as part of their official duties, paid certain of GOLDSTEIN's personal bills. . . . 24. Between 2016 and 2022, GOLDSTEIN engaged in a scheme to evade the assessment of taxes, file false tax returns, and fail to pay his tax obligations when they were due.

The allegations go on.

I do not have much to say about these substantive offense. But I worry that this news may spell the end of SCOTUSBlog. Indeed, the indictment will seek criminal forfeiture of "any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the offenses." Does SCOTUSBlog fall in that category? If so, I hope someone else acquires SCOTUSBlog. It would be a shame to lose this valuable resource.