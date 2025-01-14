Special Counsel David Weiss Responds To President Biden's Attacks on Hunter Biden Prosecution

Jack Smith isn't the only game in town. Attorney General Garland also released a 278-page report from Special Counsel David Weiss concerning Hunter Biden. Because President Biden gave his son a full, complete, and preemptive pardon, Weiss did not discuss any other potential uncharged conduct. But Weiss spent several pages responding to President Biden's comments concerning the prosecution.

In making my decisions, I remained impervious to political influence at all times. However, Mr. Eiden and his counsel have continuously accused me of vindictively and selectively prosecuting him. 137 And in the press release accompanying his son's pardon, President Eiden echoed these claims, stating that he believed Mr. Eiden was "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."138 These baseless accusations have no merit and repeating them threatens the integrity of the justice system as a whole.

Weiss quotes from several judges who ruled against Hunter, and found no evidence of political bias.

Weiss notes that Biden's own spokesperson has stressed that this prosecution was independent, until Biden flipped the script:

Moreover, throughout this prosecution, President Eiden and his spokesperson have repeatedly and emphatically asserted that the prosecution "has been done in an independent way by the Department of Justice," 146 that the President would "abide by the jury's decision," 147 and that he would not pardon his son. 148 These remarks stand in stark contrast to the President's recent assertion that the jury's verdict and Mr. Biden's admission of guilt amounted to a "miscarriage of justice."149 Only after Mr. Biden's guilt had been fully and fairly adjudicated did the President claim that this prosecution was the result of "raw politics" and that "[n]o reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son." 150

Weiss concludes:

Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public's confidence in our criminal justice system. The President's statements unfairly impugn the integrity not only ofDepartment of Justice personnel, but all of the public servants making these difficult decisions in good faith.

I think Biden's pardon of his son, attack on the special counsel, and vetoing of the JUDGES Act will go a long way to defining how Biden will be remembered: not as uniting candidate who put his country before any party, but as just another self-serving politician who puts his own interest first when push comes to shove. There are plenty of those politicians in D.C., and Biden is no different.