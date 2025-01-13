Prosecutor Disbarred for Forged Texts Apparently Aimed at Framing Co-Worker for Sexual Harassment

The Denver Post (Shelly Bradbury) was apparently the first to report on the story:

Yujin Choi falsely accused Dan Hines, a criminal investigator in the district attorney's office, of sexually harassing her, according to the Tuesday ruling from the Office of Presiding Disciplinary Judge, which handles professional discipline for Colorado attorneys. Choi created fake text messages, altered her cellphone records and ultimately destroyed her laptop and phone to try to sell her deceit, the 26-page ruling found.

You can read more in the article, or in the decision, People v. Choi (thanks to ArsTechnica for posting it). The most serious of the purported texts (which alluded to a complaint Choi made about Hines a year before), read:

Yujin, please stop talking about what I didn't do to our colleagues. You are using your looks against innocent people. If you want to act like a sex doll to get a sugar daddy … fine, but that will not be me.

Eventually the facts emerged, through forensic investigation by the DA's office (forensic investigation that Choi apparently tried to stymie by causing water damage to her phone and laptop). The decision of the Colorado Supreme Court Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge stated, among other things,