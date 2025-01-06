The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Arrest for "Hate-Based Threats to Kill News Reporter and Her Family"
From a Nov. 15, 2024 Justice Department press release, a summary of the allegations:
On Friday, November 8, 2024, SUMAN sent messages over Facebook and email threatening a news reporter based in Orange County, New York. "You are a dumb spick, we [are] coming for you," he said. "I will end you and your family." "You better stay in [N]ew [Y]ork." SUMAN also threatened to blow up the victim's residence: "I can blow your house off [its] foundation tread lightly."
His threats appeared motivated by an article the reporter wrote several years ago, which related to SUMAN's arrest for threatening a former roommate with a firearm, resulting in his guns being taken away. He added that all his guns were returned, stating "I have more guns than ever," including "ful[ly] auto[matic]" weapons.
SUMAN's threats also appeared motivated by gender, race, ethnicity, and national origin. "[D]umb fuckin cunt… female journalist what a joke." "[D]umb Mexican," he said, while repeating ethnic slurs against people of Hispanic, Latin American, or Spanish descent. "We are going to deport your family all of them… [u]seless life. Dumb bitch. I would drag you by your legs naked with my horse." "Guess what I have now? More [guns] than you or your family might know. Fucking spicks." …
Suman was "charged with threatening interstate communications, … willfully making a threat involving explosives, … and interstate stalking." The U.S. Attorney, Damian Williams, is quoted as saying,
The charges against the defendant demonstrate our resolve to work at lightning speed to neutralize threats against the press—which serves a vital role in our democracy….