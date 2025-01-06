From a Nov. 15, 2024 Justice Department press release, a summary of the allegations:

On Friday, November 8, 2024, SUMAN sent messages over Facebook and email threatening a news reporter based in Orange County, New York. "You are a dumb spick, we [are] coming for you," he said. "I will end you and your family." "You better stay in [N]ew [Y]ork." SUMAN also threatened to blow up the victim's residence: "I can blow your house off [its] foundation tread lightly."

His threats appeared motivated by an article the reporter wrote several years ago, which related to SUMAN's arrest for threatening a former roommate with a firearm, resulting in his guns being taken away. He added that all his guns were returned, stating "I have more guns than ever," including "ful[ly] auto[matic]" weapons.