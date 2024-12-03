The Volokh Conspiracy
Join Me in Donating to Reason
I just gave to Reason, to support their excellent coverage and analysis. We are editorially independent of Reason, and contributions to them don't support us. (We split our modest advertising revenue with them, and they provide technical and other services.) My donation just reflects my respect for the work they do; I don't always agree with it, but I think it's on balance a huge contribution to public debate.
You can donate yourselves here, if you are so inclined. To quote their pitch this year,
To help us keep an eye on the state while also keeping our chill, Reason relies on the generosity of its readers, listeners, and viewers, not (heaven forbid) the government. The Webathon is critical to funding our work, from hard-hitting investigations to thoughtful commentary, while also fostering a community of freedom-loving individuals. We count on contributions both from grizzled veterans of the liberty movement and from bright-eyed and bushy-tailed folks discovering these ideas for the first time in our pages, pods, and videos. For 2024, we're shooting for $400,000….
In a shouty, partisan world, Reason offers calm, principled journalism—and a little bit of fun. With your generous support, we can produce fearless reporting and incisive analysis. But we know you're probably here for the swag, so we've got you covered:
• $50: A Reason Plus subscription—ad-free browsing, early access to the magazine, commenting privileges, and exclusive events.
• $100: All of the above PLUS a Reason-branded phone wallet.
• $250: Everything at the $100 level PLUS an Abolish Everything t-shirt to spark conversation (or arguments) wherever you go.
• $500: All of the above PLUS a cozy Reason-branded blanket.
• $1,000: All the perks of the $500 level PLUS an invitation to Reason Weekend, a Torchbearer pin, and a podcast shoutout.
• $5,000: All previous rewards PLUS lunch with a Reason editor in Washington, D.C., or your moment of fame as Donor of the Week on the podcast.
• $10,000: Everything up to $5,000 PLUS a ticket to Reason Weekend (for first-time attendees).
Since Reason Foundation is a 501(c)(3), you also get a little tax break when you donate, which is extremely on-brand….