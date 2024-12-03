The Volokh Conspiracy
CNN The View Commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Cites Apparent ChatGPT Hallucination
Isaac Schorr (Mediaite) reports that "The View's Ana Navarro-Cárdenas" posted a tweet defending President Biden's pardon of his son by stating, among other things, "Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts." But apparently Wilson's never had or pardoned a brother-in-law with that name, Schorr reports. And Navarro-Cárdenas' defense (after being called on her original post by Twitter users) seems to be to point to ChatGPT:
The Twitter comments are quite amusing. See also The Independent (Kelly Rissman).