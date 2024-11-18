Last chance to vote for "Mesaĝo en botelo" on YouTube!

Last week, I posted about a new Esperanto film I made, which I submitted to an Esperanto film festival (the 6th American Good Film Festival). (It's really short: under five minutes long. And don't worry: it has English subtitles.) It's called "Mesaĝo en botelo," or "Message in a bottle." My kids (and a couple of others) have acting or voice roles in it, and my twelve-year-old son Mark did the video and sound editing. You might remember my Esperanto film from last year, "Honesta homo" ("An honest person"), which was about Diogenes.

Voting closes today (Monday)—the film with the most "likes"/"thumbs-up" on YouTube gets the "audience choice" award in the film festival. So please click through to YouTube and like the video there. And spread the word!

(I don't think you can "like" a YouTube video when you watch it on this blog: click on the title at the top of the video to open it in YouTube.)