More Photos From The 2008 FedSoc Party at Ted Olson's House

Yesterday I wrote about my memorable experience at the 2008 FedSoc student leadership conference at Ted Olson's house. I regret that I did not take a photograph of Ted that day. Fortunately, my friend and contemporary Steve Klein did. This photo catches the ambiance of the day, perfectly.

And Steve managed to take a group shot of the students. I'm in there, scratching my heads for reasons I cannot recall. Remember this was 2008, between my second and third year of law school. There was no Twitter and no blog. I was just getting ready to apply for clerkships–an experience I wrote about here.

More on the 2024 convention shortly.