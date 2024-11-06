Should Felons Have the Right to Challenge Their Loss of Gun Rights, on a Case-by-Case Basis?

No, said an Eighth Circuit panel in U.S. v. Jackson earlier this year; yesterday, the court refused to rehear the case en banc, so the answer is still no in the Eighth Circuit. Judge David Stras, joined by Judges Ralph Erickson, Steven Grasz, and Jonathan Kobes (a total of four of the eleven judges on the court), dissented from the denial of rehearing:

I have no special affection for felons either, but the Second Amendment does not care. It says what it says, and so do the Supreme Court decisions interpreting it. See generally U.S. v. Rahimi (2024); N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022). And what Jackson [II] [the panel decision] says about as-applied challenges conflicts with both.

Start with Rahimi. It was a facial challenge, but the Supreme Court dealt with it by examining whether the statute was "constitutional in some of its applications," including in "Rahimi's own case." It reviewed the historical analogues, surety and going-armed laws, and held that an individual like Rahimi—someone who has been "found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another[—]may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment."

If the Court meant to cut off all as-applied challenges to disarmament laws, as Jackson II concludes, it would have been odd to send that message by deciding Rahimi based on how his as-applied challenge would have gone. See id. (stating that "[s]ection 922(g)(8)'s restriction was temporary as applied to Rahimi"); id. (noting that § 922(g)(8) applies "only once a court has found that the defendant represents a credible threat to the physical safety of another"). It would have just announced the law's across-the-board constitutionality and moved on, like Jackson II does.

In fact, Justice Gorsuch wrote separately to make that point clear. As he put it, "Rahimi's facial challenge to § 922(g)(8) necessarily leaves open the question whether the statute might be unconstitutional as applied in 'particular circumstances.'" Not a single Justice has suggested otherwise. Not in Heller. Not in Bruen. And certainly not in Rahimi.

Jackson II packs a double whammy. It deprives tens of millions of Americans of their right "to keep and bear Arms" for the rest of their lives, at least while they are in this circuit. And it does so without a finding of "a credible threat to the physical safety" of others, Rahimi, or a way to prove that a dispossessed felon no longer poses a danger. There is no Founding-era analogue for such a sweeping and undiscriminating rule…. "[O]f the states that protected the right to keep and bear arms, none disarmed non-dangerous felons …." …

It gets worse. Jackson II turns constitutional law upside down, insulating felon-dispossession laws from Second Amendment scrutiny of any kind. "Facial challenges are disfavored." But after Jackson II, they are the only kind a felon may bring. See Jackson II (holding that § 922(g)(1)'s constitutionality does not vary "felony-by-felony" or felon by felon). And now, it is impossible to prevail in one.

Clinging to a recycled line from D.C. v. Heller (2008), is no excuse. Heller said only that "nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill," characterizing them as "presumptively lawful regulatory measures." For one thing, this line is dictum because it tells us what Heller did not do rather than what it did. For another, it is just a presumption. As I have explained before, "a measure can be presumptively constitutional and still have constitutionally problematic applications. As-applied challenges exist for exactly this reason." Making the leap from presumptively constitutional to always constitutional, like Jackson II does, is too much for that overused line to bear, no matter how you read it.

Other courts have not made the same mistake. Some have already entertained as-applied challenges. See, e.g., U.S. v. Diaz (5th Cir. 2024) (concluding that Diaz's as-applied challenge to § 922(g)(1) failed but "not foreclos[ing]" others "by defendants with different predicate convictions"); U.S. v. Moore (3d Cir. 2024) (analyzing § 922(g)(1) as applied to a defendant charged with possessing a firearm while on supervised release). Another has recognized their availability. See U.S. v. Williams (6th Cir. 2024) (holding that Bruen and Rahimi require courts to consider as-applied challenges to the felon-in-possession statute); see also U.S. v. Gay (7th Cir. 2024) ("assum[ing] for the sake of argument that there is some room for as-applied challenges"); U.S. v. Duarte (9th Cir. 2024) (VanDyke, J., dissenting from grant of reh'g en banc) (explaining that the government must show that the defendant "likely would threaten or ha[s] threatened another with a weapon" (quoting Rahimi); cf. U.S. v. Price, 111 F.4th 392, 413 (4th Cir. 2024) (en banc) (Agee, J., concurring in the judgment) (recognizing that whether "§ 922(g)(1) is unconstitutional as applied to certain, nonviolent felons … is far from settled"). Jackson II is the post-Rahimi outlier….

"[P]rudence and practicality" cannot be the answer, particularly when Heller, Bruen, and Rahimi "demand[] a test rooted in the Second Amendment's text, as informed by history." Besides, assessing dangerousness is something we ask district courts "to [do] every day" … [such as] during pretrial proceedings and at sentencing …. And so far, it has gone smoothly for the ones that have tried it.

{At least one as-applied challenge has been successful. See U.S. v. Smith (N.D. Okla. 2024) (dismissing a § 922(g)(1) indictment where "the government [did] not show[] that drug possession [was] … linked to violence such that [the defendant] would present a danger to the public if armed" (citation omitted) (emphasis omitted)). Others not so much, but the reason has not been the difficulty of the analysis. See, e.g., U.S. v. Hines (N.D. Ohio 2024) (concluding that the defendant's prior convictions, including one for "improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle," provided enough evidence of dangerousness); U.S. v. Powell (D.D.C. 2024) (reasoning that the defendant could not have prevailed on an as-applied challenge to § 922(g)(1) because his prior conviction for "assault with a dangerous weapon" made it "easy to conclude that he presents a credible threat to the safety of others"); U.S. v. Vano (D. Kan. Sept. 16, 2024) (upholding the constitutionality of § 922(g)(1) as applied to the defendant because his "prior convictions—one which involved use of a firearm and both which involved physical violence—represent credible threats").}

Jackson II has other problems too. A good place to start is its reliance on the "virtue theory." Rahimi could not have been clearer in rejecting it: no one "may be disarmed simply because he is not responsible." Rahimi (recognizing that Heller and Bruen "used the term 'responsible' to describe the class of ordinary citizens who undoubtedly enjoy the Second Amendment right," not those who don't). The label is, as the Court observed, imprecise and "vague." But the more fundamental problem is its inconsistency with the Second Amendment's text, which gives the "right to keep and bear arms" to the "people," "the virtuous, the non-virtuous, and everyone in between." Jackson II substitutes one word for another, "law-abiding" for "responsible," but the idea is the same: "disarm[ing] citizens who are … unwilling to obey the law."

Rahimi and Bruen require more. "[M]odern" laws must be "relevantly similar" to their historical counterparts, in terms of both their "burden" and "justifi[cation]." The restriction on domestic abusers could be constitutionally applied to Rahimi, for example, because it was "temporary," lasting only while a restraining order was in place. See also U.S. v. Connelly (5th Cir. 2024) (concluding that historical analogues that disarmed "actively intoxicated" people do not justify indefinitely disarming an "occasional drug use[r]" under § 922(g)(3) because "[t]he Founders … allowed alcoholics to carry firearms while sober (and possess them generally)"). It also "mitigate[d] [the] demonstrated threat[] of physical violence" that he posed, just like Founding-era surety laws that required "reasonable cause to fear an injury, or breach of the peace" before an individual could be completely disarmed.

Jackson II, by contrast, makes no attempt to explain how the burden imposed by the felon-in-possession statute, which lasts for a lifetime, is comparable to any of the Founding-era laws it discusses. Indeed, most left room for "individuals … to show they were not as dangerous as the government thought." The justification gets short shrift too. All Jackson II offers is deference to Congress's blanket determination that a group numbering in the tens of millions and ranging from murderers to ketchup-bottle tamperers categorically "present[s] an unacceptable risk of danger if armed." {Not to mention that many felonies today were not even crimes in the late 18th century.} Courts must decide for themselves whether new restrictions are "analogous" to old ones, not just let the government "effectively declare" they are…. "[I]f the label a legislature gives a certain crime is dispositive to whether a defendant can be disarmed, then we are … merely deferring to legislative interest-balancing" …..

Neither version of Jackson is consistent with the original public meaning of the Second Amendment. Now Jackson II doesn't even follow what the Supreme Court just said about it. The constitutionality of the felon-in-possession statute is as "exceptionally important" as ever, Jackson, so for a second time, I vote to grant.