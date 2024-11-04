Applications Open: The Tikvah Legal Fellowship

I am pleased to pass along the application for the Tikvah Legal Fellowship. I lecture at this program each year, and it is an amazing gathering. Here are details:

We are excited to announce that applications are now open for the Tikvah Legal Fellowship class of 2025. If you are an alumnus of the Tikvah Legal Fellowship or are not eligible for this program, we highly encourage you to nominate suitable candidates. Please respond to this email with nominations.

Since its founding, Tikvah has brought together young people to study great texts and consider pressing issues with experts in Jewish thought, the Western canon, and public affairs. Law school is a crucial gateway to effective advocacy of many of the causes Tikvah represents: religious liberty, freedom of speech, a strong alliance between the United States and Israel, school choice, and others.

Our alumni have made significant advances in these battles. They have attained Supreme Court clerkships and authored widely cited briefs on topics such as religious freedom and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. We are pleased that they have emerged as leaders in the fight for Jewish and American civic ideals.

This year, we will select a small number of first-year law students who have demonstrated academic excellence and an unwavering commitment to Jewish and American flourishing. Accepted candidates participate in a three-pillar program:

The Tikvah Legal Fellowship Retreat

This is a five-day, in-person conference with the Blackstone Legal Fellowship in early June 2025. Fellows will study the moral foundations and power of the law, receive mentorship from preeminent legal scholars, and meet with a vibrant and growing community of Christian law students — natural allies in the constitutionalist movement.

The Summer Internship

Fellows who have not already committed to a summer internship upon acceptance will be matched with opportunities in the legal field related to the preservation of civic liberty for Jews and other people of faith in America.

The Stipend Project

Fellows have the option to pursue a $2,000 stipend. It will be awarded to Fellows who complete a significant project with a partner organization aligned with our mission and values by the end of their first semester as second-year law students.

Please click here to apply. Applicants must submit a résumé, a headshot, two short personal statements, and the names of two references. Applications close on December 1st, 2024 at 11:59pm ET.