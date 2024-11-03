The Volokh Conspiracy
"Motion to Admit Drake's Live Mascot to the Preliminary Injunction Hearing"
Not something you see every day.
From the motion, in Drake University v. Des Moines Community College Foundation:
On July 8, 2024, Drake filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction requesting the Court temporarily enjoin Defendants' use of certain trademarks, namely a standalone "D" and dark blue/light blue/white color scheme in connection with post-secondary educational services ….
While the Drake Brand is comprised of several elements, of particular importance is Drake's live mascot, Griff II, who frequently appears in public on behalf of Drake wearing outfits featuring elements of the Drake Brand. While Griff II is represented pictorially in the record, his true effectiveness as an ambassador of the Drake Brand lies in his physical presence.
Drake's counsel has contacted the Clerk's Office regarding the Court's protocols for admitting animals to the Courthouse and has been informed that animals are permitted entry under certain circumstances.
While Griff II is a certified therapy dog, out of respect for the dignity and decorum of these proceedings and for the elimination of doubt, Drake seeks permission from the Court directly.
Motion denied, says Chief Judge Stephanie Rose (S.D. Iowa):
Plaintiff may present evidence to depict its mascot without the need for physical presence.
It's not Bring Your Dog to Court Day