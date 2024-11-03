"Motion to Admit Drake's Live Mascot to the Preliminary Injunction Hearing"

From the motion, in Drake University v. Des Moines Community College Foundation:

On July 8, 2024, Drake filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction requesting the Court temporarily enjoin Defendants' use of certain trademarks, namely a standalone "D" and dark blue/light blue/white color scheme in connection with post-secondary educational services ….

While the Drake Brand is comprised of several elements, of particular importance is Drake's live mascot, Griff II, who frequently appears in public on behalf of Drake wearing outfits featuring elements of the Drake Brand. While Griff II is represented pictorially in the record, his true effectiveness as an ambassador of the Drake Brand lies in his physical presence.