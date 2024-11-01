An Introduction to Constitutional Law by Barnett and Blackman has sold tens of thousands of copies, and has been adopted by educators at every level–law school, undergraduate, and high school. Each copy of the book provides access to our fourteen-hour video library. These rich videos bring the cases to life with photographs, archival video, and audio from the Supreme Court.

And now, the Foundation for the Constitution has secured the rights to post all of the videos for free on YouTube. In this post, we will include the videos from Part I: Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure. Subscribe to see the remaining seventy videos as they are posted. We hope you enjoy watching these videos as much as we enjoyed producing them.

Part I: Foundational Cases on Constitutional Structure

⚖️ Chisholm v. Georgia (1793)

⚖️ Marbury v. Madison (1803)

⚖️ McCulloch v. Maryland (1819)

⚖️ Gibbons v. Ogden (1824)

⚖️ Barron v. City of Baltimore (1833)