Dispatch Symposium on Immigration and the Election

Yesterday, the Dispatch published a symposium on the pros and cons of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's immigration policies. The participants were David Bier (Cato Institute), Mark Krikorian (Center for Immigration Studies), Alex Nowrasteh (Cato) and myself. Alex, David, and I are obviously strongly pro-immigration, whereas Krikorian is a pretty hard-core restrictionist.

This may be the first time three different Cato-affiliated analysts participated in the same immigration symposium. For what it's worth, I did not know ahead of time that Alex and David were also participating, and we did not coordinate our contributions in any way.

Here's an excerpt from my piece:

For people who value free markets and limited government, this presidential election is a choice of evils—but one of the evils is much greater than the other. Trump's terrible immigration policies are massive. And, unlike Kamala Harris' worst policies, they can largely be implemented through executive power alone….

In their contributions (which I largely agree with), David Bier and Alex Nowrasteh both emphasize the dangers of Trump's plans to greatly reduce legal migration. This aspect of his agenda hasn't gotten as much attention as it deserves, even though—as Alex and David note—the president has vast discretion in this field.

For his part, Mark Krikorian fears that Trump might actually expand legal migration. I wish he were right. But that goes against both Trump's stated plans now, and his first-term record, when he massively cut legal migration, far more than the illegal kind.