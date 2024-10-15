William "Chip" Mellor, RIP

William "Chip" Mellor, visionary cofounder and longtime president of the Institute for Justice—a leading public interest law firm focused on economic liberty, property rights, and free speech—passed away on October 11. Here is an excerpt from the obituary posted on the IJ website, written by John Kramer:

On Friday, October 11, America lost one of the most significant civil liberties pioneers of the past 40 years: William "Chip" Mellor—the founding president and recent board chairman of the Institute for Justice, a national, public interest law firm—died at his home in Moab, Utah, after a battle with leukemia.

Mellor's philosophically and tactically consistent approach to protecting the rights of ordinary Americans—especially those of modest means—led him to cofound the Institute for Justice in 1991 with Clint Bolick. He created IJ to protect private property and free speech, to challenge arbitrary government regulations that interfere with economic liberty, and to expand educational choice for those stuck in failing public schools. In the process, he and IJ reshaped America's legal landscape and how public interest cases are litigated in the courts of law and in the court of public opinion.

"Chip demonstrated remarkable vision and a knack for public interest litigation throughout his life," said Scott Bullock, who worked with Mellor for 25 years and in 2016 succeeded him as IJ's president. "He brought together cutting-edge legal advocacy, media relations, grassroots activism, legislative work, and strategic research in a pioneering and innovative way. He made the Institute for Justice a powerhouse for the protection of constitutional rights."

Thanks to Mellor's vision and the advocates he hired and inspired, IJ has won many pathbreaking constitutional cases that have set the standard for legal change. Mellor understood that principled change takes time, so he established IJ to engage in long-term, strategic public interest litigation rather than react to current controversies or issues of the week. He fostered an entrepreneurial, happy warrior culture within IJ, where many make their careers to change the world for the better.