5 Years in Prison for "Concealing Material Support to Hamas"

From a Justice Department statement yesterday (all redactions in original)

A Somerset County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to time served—64 months—for concealing his attempts to provide material support to Hamas …. Jonathan Xie, 25, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty ….

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Xie knowingly concealed and disguised the nature, location, source, ownership and control of his attempt to provide material support and resources to Harakat alMuqawamah al-Islamiyya and the Islamic Resistance Movement, an organization that is commonly referred to as Hamas. Xie admitted that he knew Hamas was a designated foreign terrorist organization and has engaged in terrorist activities. He said he attempted to conceal his attempted support believing it would be used to commit or assist in the commission of a violent act.

In December 2018, Xie sent $100 via Moneygram to an individual in Gaza who Xie believed to be a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades—a faction of Hamas that has conducted attacks, to include suicide bombings against civilian targets inside Israel. At approximately the same time that Xie sent the money, he posted on his Instagram account "Just donated $100 to Hamas. Pretty sure it was illegal but I don't give a damn."

In April 2019, Xie appeared in an Instagram Live video wearing a black ski mask and stated that he was against Zionism and the neo-liberal establishment. When asked by another participant in the video if he would go to Gaza and join Hamas, Xie stated "yes, If I could find a way." Later in the video, Xie displayed a Hamas flag and retrieved a handgun. He then stated "I'm gonna go to the [expletive] pro-Israel march and I'm going to shoot everybody."