Lawfare AI Liability Symposium

I'm participating in this in-person event today at the Georgetown Law Center in D.C., and Lawfare is posting the articles here (the link also includes some other pieces on related topics). The articles all look very interesting; mine in particular is on AI and the First Amendment—readers of the blog might find it familiar, since it's based on past articles (including one cowritten with Mark Lemley and Peter Henderson), but it might still be a helpful shortish digest of those longer articles.