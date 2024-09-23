Court Allows Plaintiff to Proceed Pseudonymously, Without Disclosing Name to Defendant

From Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal's decision in N.D. Human Rights Coalition v. Patriot Front, which was handed down under seal early this year and was then released (with modest redactions) in response to my motion to unseal (I'm writing about this now to accompany my post on the recent decision denying the motion to dismiss in the case):

Historically, courts have allowed the use of pseudonyms if identification of a party would pose a risk of retaliatory harm to them. Specific past incidents of violence or vandalism have been found to show a risk of retaliatory harm. Fear of retaliatory action can be sufficient to satisfy this factor. This factor also takes into consideration innocent non-parties' risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm.

According to photos included in the complaint, the front of the market and multiple murals were defaced with spray-painted Patriot Front links in September of 2022….

The North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, Immigrant Development Center, and Plaintiff Doe filed a complaint on September 1, 2023, against the group Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau, Trevor Valescu, and ten John Does. Plaintiffs allege multiple claims under 42 U.S.C. §§ 1985, 1986 and 1981, and claims of conversion, trespass, trespass to chattel, and civil conspiracy. According to the complaint, on September 3 and September 5, 2022, persons affiliated with Patriot Front trespassed onto and vandalized the International Market Plaza in Fargo, North Dakota. The complaint describes the International Market Plaza as a large indoor community space filled with African, Middle Eastern, and Latin American immigrant-owned shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Plaintiffs argue identification of Plaintiff Doe poses a risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm to [redacted] and [redacted] family and support this argument with various quotations from Patriot Front's website. Plaintiffs quote the website's statements arguing, "Patriot Front's mission is to force 'a hard reset on the nation we see today—a return to the traditions and virtues of our [European] forefathers' who 'left their European homes' … [and who] 'found a common cause and a common identity as Americans."' Plaintiffs also argue "Patriot Front believes that '[t]o be American is to be a descendant of conquerors…. This unique identity was given to us by our [European] ancestors, and this national spirit remains firmly rooted in our blood.'"

Additionally, Plaintiffs' complaint contains examples of Patriot Front's harassment and quotes from the group's website showing identification could pose a risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm to Plaintiff Doe. The complaint states, "According to Patriot Front's Manifesto, published on its website, the only people who are Americans are those 'of the founding stock of our [European] people,' and who 'share the common spirit that permeates throughout our [European] greater civilization, and the European diaspora.'"

Plaintiffs argue, "The Manifesto espouses white nationalist rhetoric and advocates for 'a generation of brave men to fearlessly rise to face all threats to their collective interests,' in order to 'urge our [European] people onward' as 'the true inheritors of America.'" The complaint also alleges, "The group's online propaganda includes phrases like 'Embrace violence,' 'Become war,' and 'Train with your friends. Fight your enemies.'" The complaint further alleges Patriot Front members have previously terrorized immigrant communities around the United States including in Fargo, with the most recent intimidation of the Fargo immigrant community taking place in July 2023, after "a man of unknown origin" killed a Fargo police officer.

According to the complaint, Plaintiff Doe is the Executive Director of the Immigrant Development Center, which owns the International Market Plaza building. Plaintiff Doe is a [redacted] Muslim, Somalian immigrant who came to the United States in 1997 and became a citizen in 2003. Plaintiff Doe alleges [redacted] is fearful of harassment and threats if [redacted] identity is disclosed to defendants. Also, according to the complaint, Plaintiff Doe is concerned retaliatory harm may be projected onto [redacted] who likely share [redacted] identities. The complaint alleges defendants have formally targeted individuals who share the same identities as Plaintiff Doe.

Based on the allegations and supporting evidence in plaintiffs' complaint and ex parte motion, plaintiffs have shown Plaintiff Doe's race, religion, and immigrant status demonstrate a likelihood that release of [redacted] identification would pose a risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm to Plaintiff Doe, [redacted] family, and [redacted] community….

Courts have considered whether a plaintiff is vulnerable based on their age. And, if a plaintiff is not a minor, courts generally weigh that against allowing the plaintiff proceeding pseudonymously. Although age is the most common consideration of vulnerability, it need not be the only consideration. In this case, the court looks to Plaintiff Doe's race, religion, and immigrant status as showing [redacted] particular vulnerability. Based on the plaintiffs' arguments and supporting evidence within the complaint and ex parte motion, and considering Plaintiff Doe's race, religion, and immigrant status, the court concludes plaintiffs have shown Plaintiff Doe is particularly vulnerable….

Most of the cases cited discuss a party's request to use a pseudonym in order to

protect the party's identity from the public. Here, Plaintiff Doe is requesting to use a pseudonym to protect [redacted] identity from the public but more importantly to protect [redacted] identity from defendants. Because defendants generally have a right to know who is bringing a case against them, this court must determine if Plaintiff Doe's request to use a pseudonym would unduly prejudice defendants. In determining if defendants would experience undue prejudice under these circumstances, this court looks to whether defendants would have difficulty pa1ticipating in the proceedings if Plaintiff Doe is allowed to continue to utilize a pseudonym.

The complaint includes no claims brought solely on behalf of Plaintiff Doe. The claims relate to the International Market Plaza and the community that utilizes that market space. Based on the description of the claims, including when and where the alleged vandalism took place and photographs of the vandalism, it appears defendants could adequately defend themselves against the claims without knowing Plaintiff Doe's identity. Further as plaintiffs suggest, if defendants later demonstrate their need to know Plaintiff Doe's identity, the court could consider entry of an appropriate protective order.